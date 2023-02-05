Gov Badaru appoints Hameem Sunusi as new Emir of Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, has approved the appointment of Hameem Sunusi as the new Emir of Dutse.

The new Emir succeeded his father, Dr. Muhammad Sunusi II, who died on January 31 at the age of 79.

The governor presented the letter of appointment to the new emir on Sunday in Dutse.

Badaru, who was represented at the forum by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini, said the new emir was chosen after careful consideration of the names recommended by the kingmakers of Dutse Emirate Council.

He urged the monarch to discharge his duties in the best interest of his people, without preference, and unite them for the progress of the area.

Until his appointment, the 44-year-old held the title of Dan’iyan Dutse.

