Scrapping of SARS not permanent solution to police brutality –Emir of Dutse

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi has stated that the scrapping of SARS by the Nigeria Police Force will not be a permanent solution to alleged police brutality.

Muhammad Sanusi who made the comments when he received the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu at his palace in Dutse, the state capital on Monday, said police brutality will continue until the recruitment and training process of the Force is corrected.

According to the Emir, there is need to train and retain police officers on how best they can use arms and resolve crisis without using force or violence on citizens.

He said; “Whatever name you changed SARS to, it will not change anything, unless the police recruitment and training process is changed.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt appoints 19th Emir of Zazzau

“Initially, traditional rulers were involved in police recruitment process in order to ascertain the behavior and character of each candidate.

“And we have to train and retain our police officers on how best they can use arms and resolve crisis without using force.

“Security forces nowadays don’t have knowledge on how to amicably resolve issues but using gun power.

“Recently, three persons were shot dead by police in Dutse in a simple case that can be resolved easily.

“If they were involving traditional rulers in all aspects of crisis management, most of these problems could not have happened and at times, even if you talk to them, they would not listen,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions