Police arrests man for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested one Michael Ogundele for allegedly shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend in the Idiroko area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Ota.

Oyeyemi said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested on February 2 by the operatives for injuring the victim, Tobi Olabisi, who was having a love affair with his sister.

According to him, the suspect was arrested after a community leader in Ihunbo town, Alpha Akeem, reported the incident at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters.

READ ALSO: Police arrests herbalist, 7 others for alleged murder of 26-year-old girl in Ogun

The spokesman said: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Idiroko Division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but he refused. So on that fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.

“When the suspect got there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape and he was shot by the suspect. The victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko, Ogun, where he is currently responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now