Metro
Police arrests man for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested one Michael Ogundele for allegedly shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend in the Idiroko area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Ota.
Oyeyemi said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested on February 2 by the operatives for injuring the victim, Tobi Olabisi, who was having a love affair with his sister.
According to him, the suspect was arrested after a community leader in Ihunbo town, Alpha Akeem, reported the incident at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters.
The spokesman said: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Idiroko Division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.
“During interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but he refused. So on that fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.
“When the suspect got there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape and he was shot by the suspect. The victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko, Ogun, where he is currently responding to treatment.
“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.”
