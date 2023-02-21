Police nabs doctor for allegedly killing four persons in Kwara

A 36-year-old medical doctor, identified as Abass Adeyemi, has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command over the alleged killing of four persons in the state.

Paul Odama, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made this known on Monday while speaking with journalists at the headquarters of the command in Ilorin, the state’s capital.

He explained that one of the victims, Olanipekun Ifeoluwa, who was reported to be missing earlier at F Division was the same young lady who was allegedly killed and thrown into the bush at Alapa in Asa local government area of the state by the suspect.

The CP made it known that the police investigation into the case revealed and confirmed that the deceased Ifeoluwa was last seen with the suspect, adding that the circumstances surrounding the missing Ifeoluwa at Tanke and her being found dead at Alapa necessitated the suspicion that the suspect knew something about the missing lady.

“While the command was searching for the doctor, news filtered in that the Police Command in Edo had arrested Dr Abbas Adeyemi in connection with another case of killing.

“The command in an effort to get to the root of the serial murder case in Kwara state succeeded in getting him released from Edo to the Kwara State Command to help in the investigation”, he stated.

By Mohammed Taoheed

