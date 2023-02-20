Metro
Eight varsity students travelling home for election die in Ebonyi auto crash
At least eight students of Madonna University in Rivers State died in an auto crash along the Trans-Saharan Road in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday.
The students were returning home after the school announced a break for the forthcoming general elections when the accident occurred.
10 others who sustained injuries in the accident are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill three police officers in Ebonyi
An official of the institution, Benedicta Egoyibom, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.
“Yes, it is true. The school is trying to gather more information about how the incident happened,” she said.
The National Universities Commission (NUC) had on February 9 ordered the closure of higher institutions in the country for three weeks to enable the students to vote in the February 25 and March 11 elections.
