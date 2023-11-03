Kwara govt closes ‘dirty’ market, evacuates illegal dumpsites after Ripples Nigeria report

On Thursday, as with any other business day, trading activities began at Mandate Market in Ilorin, Kwara State.

However, shortly after, the State Ministry of Environment led by its Commissioner, Ndanusa Usman inspected the area and ordered for the market to be shut down following marketers’ non-compliance with environmental law despite warnings.

Mr Usman’s order came after several warnings to the market leaders over indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the roads medians and market corridors by the traders.

The ministry has also embarked on evacuation of illegal dumpsites across the state’s capital.

The actions kicked off after the state government inaugurated a special taskforce on waste management in October following a report published by RIPPLES NIGERIA over indiscriminate dumping at markets, roads, and undesignated areas.

In the report, Mandate market was revealed to be filled with wastes indiscriminately dumped by the traders, posing a risk of an epidemic on the population.

Soon after the report was published, the state government went into discussions aimed at curbing the activity to enable a sustainable, clean environment and prioritise the well-being of the people in the metropolis. These efforts led to the implementation of policing actions.

“We decided to close the market after several meetings with market leaders and us, the Ministry in charge, on the need to strictly adhere to the environmental law, fell into deaf ears.

“We have reminded them severally of the need to clean their environment and evacuate the refuse which may cause an outbreak of epidemics, in the state, but to our dismay, there is no compliance and this warranted our actions today,” Mr Usman said in a press statement signed by the Ministry’s press secretary, Yakubu Aliagan.

Mr Usman added that the action serves a warning to other markets in the state that are often dotted with indiscriminately dumped wastes. He emphasized that the ministry would not refrain to shut down any market found guilty of such activities.

The market was later re-opened after several hours of closure following the intervention of some stakeholders in the state, with a promise to comply with environmental laws.

Illegal dumpsites gain clearing

As included in the Ripples Nigeria report about how various community areas have been turned to dumping sites by households. The ministry, in the same vein, has undertaken the evacuation of these dumpsites in the state’s capital.

“It’s in a bid to sustain a clean and hygienic environment and promote healthy living, the Ministry with the support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commenced the evacuation of Illegal dump sites across the Ilorin metropolis and the exercise will continue until all illegal dump sites are evacuated,” Mr Usman said during the flag off ceremony.

By Abubakar Abdulrasheed

