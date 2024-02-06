Abducted wife of Kwara monarch killed by gunmen, others regain freedom

The wife of the slain Olukoro of Koro Ekiti in Kwara State, General Segun Aremu-Cole (retd), and two others who were kidnapped have reportedly regained their freedom.

The abductees were said to have been released late on Monday.

“The news just received from home confirms that Olori and the girl have been released and have returned to Koro about 30 minutes ago,” the Asiwaju of Koro, Chief Samuel Ayobola told newsmen on Tuesday morning.

It will be recalled that the monarch was killed by the kidnappers as he prepared to have his dinner on February 1, 2024.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the palace at about 9 pm and after killing the monarch, they took his wife and two others in the palace with them.

Though the abductors initially demanded a N100 million ransom, it was later reduced to N40 million.

