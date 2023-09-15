Tinubu to hold bilateral talks with Biden, European Commission chief at UNGA

President Bola Tinubu will hold bilateral meetings with the United States President, Joe Biden, his European Commission counterpart, Ursula von der Leyen, and other world leaders at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

President Tinubu will leave the country for New York on Sunday to take part in the event scheduled to be held from September 18 to 26.

Tinubu will also meet his Comoros counterpart, Azali Assoumani, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, the Netherlands Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Others are the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, and the Spanish PM, Pedro Pérez-Castejón.

The meetings, according to Ngelale, will focus on investments and economic development diplomacy.

The statement read: “President Tinubu will also meet with the Global President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, and Head of Global Affairs for Meta Technologies, Nick Clegg.

“At the meetings, the President will discuss strategies on how to improve Nigeria’s digital transformation and leverage artificial intelligence.

“Also lined up are meetings with the global chief executive officers of General Electric, and Exxon Mobil Oil and Gas Company to discuss investments in sectors revolving around power, aviation, and transportation.”

