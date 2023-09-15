News
‘I prostrated for kings even as president,’ Obasanjo scolds Oyo Obas for refusing to stand up for him
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday tutored some traditional rulers in Oyo State on the respect for people in authority.
The former president, who spoke during the commissioning of a 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Iseyin Campus, told the monarchs to always respect elderly persons and those in positions of authority despite their status.
In a video trending on social media, Obasanjo told the traditional rulers to stand up and greet him in the Yoruba language.
He said: “I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful that you are here. Let me say this: wherever the President or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honour him.
“In Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. When a governor is still in power, he’s more powerful than any king.
“Even when I was President, I prostrated for kings outside, and when we went inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So, let’s always celebrate our culture.”
