‘I prostrated for kings even as president,’ Obasanjo scolds Oyo Obas for refusing to stand up for him

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday tutored some traditional rulers in Oyo State on the respect for people in authority.

The former president, who spoke during the commissioning of a 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Iseyin Campus, told the monarchs to always respect elderly persons and those in positions of authority despite their status.

In a video trending on social media, Obasanjo told the traditional rulers to stand up and greet him in the Yoruba language.

He said: “I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful that you are here. Let me say this: wherever the President or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honour him.

“In Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. When a governor is still in power, he’s more powerful than any king.

“Even when I was President, I prostrated for kings outside, and when we went inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So, let’s always celebrate our culture.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now