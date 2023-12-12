Politics
Otti presents 2024 budget estimate of N567.2bn in Abia
The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Tuesday, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N567.2 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
In his address at the forum, the governor said the appropriation bill, christened: “Budget of New Beginning,” was over N400 billion higher than the 2023 budget estimate of N160.5 billion.
He said 84 percent of the budget was earmarked for capital expenditure and 16 percent for recurrent spending.
Otti said: “This is against the 53 percent allocated for capital expenditure and 47 percent for recurrent expenditure in the 2023 fiscal year.”
He put the government’s estimated total revenue at over N166 billion.
The governor added that the revenue would come through earnings from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) channels, Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), grants from multilateral organisations, and incomes from other revenue sources.
“We plan to finance the deficit of over N401 billion partly by new borrowings, estimated at N385.3 billion.
“At least 50 percent of the loans will be sourced externally, while the balance will be procured domestically.
“It must at this point be stated that all borrowings would be committed strictly to capital projects with a direct impact on the economy of the state, especially roads, schools and medical facilities.
“We shall be committing major resources to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some of the most important roads along the major economic corridors of the state,” he added.
Otti also revealed that the government would commit 20 percent and 15 percent of the budget spending to education and health respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...