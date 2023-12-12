Court stops pro-Wike lawmakers from using Rivers Assembly

Justice M.W Danagogo of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, restrained members of the state House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule from using the Assembly Complex pending the hearing of a substantive suit on the matter.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by the Assembly and its speaker, Edison Ehie, from using the Assembly premises following Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s directive for the renovation of the facility.

The Amaewhule-led lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Ehie’s faction on the other hand had declared support for Governor Fubara.

The plaintiffs in the suit No/PHC/3030/CS/2023, asked the court to stop the respondents from forcefully gaining access into the complex.

Amaewhule and the House Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, are listed as respondents in the suit.



In its ruling, the judge also restrained the respondents and their agents from disrupting and interfering with the legislative duties in the House.

He equally warned against the use of thugs and police officers to forcefully gain access to the premises.

Rivers State was hit rocked by a crisis in October following an attempt to impeach Fubara by the lawmakers.

The matter was later resolved following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

At least 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

