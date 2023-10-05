HURIWA wants Tinubu disqualified over alleged identity theft, certificate forgery

Civil society organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has urged the Supreme Court to immediately disqualify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the office of the President or compel him to resign over alleged identity theft and certificate forgery.

HURIWA which made the call on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja, said disqualifying Tinubu would save Nigeria from further embarrassment the certificate scandal will bring to the country.

Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who spoke at the event, described the scandal as “shocking and shameful”.

The human rights group said that Tinubu had no moral or legal right to continue to occupy the highest office in the land, having violated the constitution and the electoral laws of Nigeria as he had been discovered to be a fraud all along.

Onwubiko also accused Tinubu of being involved in other criminal activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering, citing some documents purportedly obtained from the US authorities that linked him to these offences.

HURIWA further called on the apex court not to act like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ by “allowing this malfeasance to be sustained”, saying it has a duty to uphold justice and protect the integrity of the electoral process and the democratic values of Nigeria.

HURIWA warned that if Tinubu is not disqualified or made to resign, Nigerians will lose faith in their leaders and institutions, and may resort to civil disobedience and mass protests to demand accountability.

