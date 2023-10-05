CJN Ariwoola charges son, other new judges to base rulings on constitution, not opinions

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has stated that when it comes to resolving legal disputes in court, popular opinions—no matter how grave or significant—cannot take precedence over the requirements of the nation’s constitution.

When making decisions, judges must adhere to the law, according to the CJN.

This was stated by Justice Ariwoola on Wednesday following the swearing-in of 23 newly appointed Federal High Court judges.

Olukayode Ariwoola Jr., the CJN’s son, is one of the newly appointed justices.

The CJN, in his speech, told the new judges, “Several vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the judiciary; it is, however, crystal clear that public opinions, no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country which we apply in deciding each case.”

He stressed that the appointment of the judges was not to amass wealth, warning that any form of wrongdoing would not be condoned.

The CJN said the National Judicial Council would wield the big stick against any judge found wanting.

Ariwoola said, “Whatever wrongdoing that emanates from any form of indiscretion and abuse of office will, in like manner, be used to conscientise, chastise and thoroughly sanitise the same conscience that you may have refused to listen to.

“Appointment to the bench is not an appointment to wealth, vainglory, dishonest disposition or ostentatious lifestyle through corrupt acquaintances.

“The searchlight of the National Judicial Council beams brightly on all judicial officers across the country. The NJC should never, either by omission or commission, be mistaken for a toothless bulldog.

“It can bark fiercely and as well bite deeply and aggressively, too. Our radar is sophisticated enough to detect every form of corruption and wrongdoing by judicial officers; and we will not waste a moment in taking the necessary action to fish out the bad eggs.

“The remoteness of your location of adjudication can never blur our sight on you. We have put in place the right machinery to capture and document your conduct. So, be careful and take heed, or else, you may end up regretting ever being appointed a judicial officer. Though, we don’t wish you such, anyway!”

