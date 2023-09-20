News
CJN Ariwoola swears in new Appeal Court judges
Nine newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal received their oaths of office from Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Wednesday.
The justices took their oaths of office in the Abuja Supreme Court complex.
Read Also: PDP cautions CJN Ariwoola against dabbling into its affairs or politics
The justices are:
1. Justice Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, a seasoned High Court Judge since May 24, 1999.
2. Justice Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, who has been serving as a High Court Judge since October 31, 2001.
3. Justice Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who served as a High Court Judge since January 17, 2005.
4. Justice Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, whose career on the High Court Bench began on June 22, 2009.
5. Justice Asma’u Musa Mainoma from the Federal Capital Territory, who started her tenure as a High Court Judge on February 1, 2013.
6. Justice Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who ascended to the High Court Bench on June 26, 2014.
7. Justice Jane Esienanwan Iyang, from Cross River State, who was sworn in as a High Court Judge on February 12, 2015.
8. Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who got into the High Court Bench on February 12, 2015.
9. Justice Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, whose journey to the High Court began on July 14, 2017.
