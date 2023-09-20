CJN Ariwoola swears in new Appeal Court judges

Nine newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal received their oaths of office from Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Wednesday.

The justices took their oaths of office in the Abuja Supreme Court complex.

Read Also: PDP cautions CJN Ariwoola against dabbling into its affairs or politics

The justices are:

1. Justice Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, a seasoned High Court Judge since May 24, 1999.

2. Justice Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, who has been serving as a High Court Judge since October 31, 2001.

3. Justice Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who served as a High Court Judge since January 17, 2005.

4. Justice Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, whose career on the High Court Bench began on June 22, 2009.

5. Justice Asma’u Musa Mainoma from the Federal Capital Territory, who started her tenure as a High Court Judge on February 1, 2013.

6. Justice Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who ascended to the High Court Bench on June 26, 2014.

7. Justice Jane Esienanwan Iyang, from Cross River State, who was sworn in as a High Court Judge on February 12, 2015.

8. Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who got into the High Court Bench on February 12, 2015.

9. Justice Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, whose journey to the High Court began on July 14, 2017.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now