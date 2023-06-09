Politics
The hustle is real! Sowore mocks G-5 governors’ visit to Tinubu
Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has mocked former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other members of the G-5 Group over their visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.
Sowore who was reacting to the visit, said the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors call on Tinubu was a clear show that they were only looking after themselves.
The outspoken social critic who bared his mind on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said the former governors have now moved from being members of an “Integrity Group” to “Hustlers United.”
Read also: Wike running after Tinubu begging for appointment, Shehu Sani mocks former Rivers Gov
“FROM G-5 TO G-STRING: HUSTLERS UNITED! From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is a serving governor),” he wrote.
“The hustle is real. @GovWike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the ex-Abia Gov. Isi-Slippers, and that loudspeaker and Mr. Do-Nothing from Benue who used “Fulani” as an excuse to never get anything done, not even salaries of his workers. Like the Bourbons of France, “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing,” he wrote.
FROM G-5 TO G-STRING: HUSTLERS UNITED!
From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is a serving governor). The hustle is real. @GovWike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the… pic.twitter.com/ZFYj2wzbyU
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 8, 2023
