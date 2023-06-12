Gov Mutfwang confirms adoption of Plateau monarch

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday, confirmed the adoption of the traditional ruler of Mushere community in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state, Joshua Mutkut.

The traditional ruler was abducted on Sunday night by gunmen who invaded his place.

The governor made the confirmation on Monday when he appeared on a programme put together to celebrate democracy day.

