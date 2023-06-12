Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed the Student Loan Bill into law. ⁣⁣

The president’s media aide, Dele Alake, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday evening in Abuja.

The bill, according to him, will enable students in the country to access loans at interest-free rates throughout the duration of their studies.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on May 25.

President Tinubu in his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared as the winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) promised to pay undivided attention to youths’ education.⁣

He also vowed to end strikes in Nigeria’s universities and grant autonomy to tertiary institutions.

