Gunmen kill one, abduct village heads in Bauchi

Gunmen have killed one person and abducted three people in two communities of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The victims include the head of the Balma village, Alhahussaini Saleh, and his Bakuntube counterpart, Idris Mai Unguwa.

Residents told journalists the hoodlums invaded the villages with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically before abducting the victims from their homes.

The attacks, according to them, took place between Saturday and Sunday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He said police operatives attached to the Ningi division had been directed to comb the forest in search of the victims.

He said: “The Bauchi State Police Command on Sunday received a report from the Balma outstation in Ningi LGA that some unknown gunmen stormed the village.

“They shot sporadically and took away the village head, one Alhahussaini Saleh who is 48 years old to an unknown destination.

“One Haruna Jibrin was shot in the head by the gunmen. When the police received the distress call, a team of policemen was drafted to the scene, they rescued the victim and rushed him to the General Hospital, Ningi and was receiving treatment. He was later confirmed dead by a medic.

“The gunmen had on Saturday night stormed Bakutumbu village and kidnapped two people, the neighbourhood leader, Idris Mai Unguwa, and a 45-year-old man named Ya’u Gandu Maliya.”

