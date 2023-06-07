News
Gunmen abduct high court judge’s wife in Adamawa
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday abducted Zainab Abbas, wife of a judge at the Adamawa State High Court.
.Eyewitnesses told journalists the woman was abducted at her residence in Nyibango along the Army Barracks Road in Jimeta, Yola.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said operatives drawn from the command’s Crack Squad and Special Rapid Response Team had been deployed by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, to rescue the victim.
He said: “These deployments will surely assist in coordinating a timely response to distress calls and to clamp down on those found committing crimes.
“The CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Deployment to Coordinate the Designed Rescue operation as all DPOs are expected to adopt stop and search exercise.”
