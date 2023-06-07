Gunmen abduct high court judge’s wife in Adamawa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday abducted Zainab Abbas, wife of a judge at the Adamawa State High Court.

.Eyewitnesses told journalists the woman was abducted at her residence in Nyibango along the Army Barracks Road in Jimeta, Yola.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said operatives drawn from the command’s Crack Squad and Special Rapid Response Team had been deployed by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, to rescue the victim.

He said: “These deployments will surely assist in coordinating a timely response to distress calls and to clamp down on those found committing crimes.

“The CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Deployment to Coordinate the Designed Rescue operation as all DPOs are expected to adopt stop and search exercise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now