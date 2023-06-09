Politics
Tinubu signs bill that allows states, companies to generate power
President Bola Tinubu has signed the new electricity bill into law.
The Act which replaces the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act (EPSR) of 2005 empowers states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in the country.
The Senate passed the bill in July last year in a bid to address the country’s perennial electricity challenges.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 17 signed 16 constitutional amendments, including the law allowing states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.
Following the signing of the bill, the states were empowered by the constitution to enact laws that allow them to generate, distribute, and transport electricity within their boundaries, including territories formerly covered only by the national grid.
The new bill also promotes private sector investments in the Nigerian power sector and demopolise the electricity infrastructure.
It equally empowers states to regulate their electricity markets by issuing licences to private investors to operate mini-grids and power plants within their territories.
Tinubu, who spoke on the law during an interactive session with traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday,
said the constitutional amendment allows all the states in the country to generate electricity.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...