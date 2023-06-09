Tinubu signs bill that allows states, companies to generate power

President Bola Tinubu has signed the new electricity bill into law.

The Act which replaces the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act (EPSR) of 2005 empowers states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in the country.

The Senate passed the bill in July last year in a bid to address the country’s perennial electricity challenges.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 17 signed 16 constitutional amendments, including the law allowing states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

Following the signing of the bill, the states were empowered by the constitution to enact laws that allow them to generate, distribute, and transport electricity within their boundaries, including territories formerly covered only by the national grid.

The new bill also promotes private sector investments in the Nigerian power sector and demopolise the electricity infrastructure.

It equally empowers states to regulate their electricity markets by issuing licences to private investors to operate mini-grids and power plants within their territories.

Tinubu, who spoke on the law during an interactive session with traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday,

said the constitutional amendment allows all the states in the country to generate electricity.

