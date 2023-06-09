Tinubu, Kwankwaso meet in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Friday’s meeting between the pair was the first since their discussions in Paris, France, last month.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with President Tinubu’s resolve to bring everybody together in his planned government of national unity.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s inauguration a celebration of lies and deceit – Labour Party

The former governor, who finished fourth in the February 25 election, has been silent on the move by other opposition parties to invalidate the outcome of the election at the presidential election petition tribunal.

However, Kwankwaso’s recent meetings with the president have fuelled insinuations about his acceptance of the election which produced Tinubu as Nigeria’s new leader.

