Politics
Tinubu, Kwankwaso meet in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Friday’s meeting between the pair was the first since their discussions in Paris, France, last month.
Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with President Tinubu’s resolve to bring everybody together in his planned government of national unity.
READ ALSO: Tinubu’s inauguration a celebration of lies and deceit – Labour Party
The former governor, who finished fourth in the February 25 election, has been silent on the move by other opposition parties to invalidate the outcome of the election at the presidential election petition tribunal.
However, Kwankwaso’s recent meetings with the president have fuelled insinuations about his acceptance of the election which produced Tinubu as Nigeria’s new leader.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...