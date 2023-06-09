Politics
Udeme Otong emerges as speaker of Akwa Ibom Assembly
The lawmaker representing Abak State Constituency, Udeme Otong, on Friday, emerged as the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.
The member representing Itu State Constituency, Mr. Kufreabasi Edidem, also emerged as the deputy speaker in the election which took place before the inauguration of the 8th Assembly in the state.
Otong, a two-term lawmaker, emerged as the Assembly speaker after he polled 20 votes to defeat his challenger, Ukpong Akpabio, who scored six votes in the election.
Akpabio is representing Essien Udim State Constituency in the parliament.
Akpabio's nephew wins Akwa Ibom Assembly seat
The speaker was earlier nominated for the position by the lawmaker representing Mbo State Constituency, Effiong Johnson, and seconded by his colleague from Mkpat Enin State Constituency, Uwem Imo-Ita.
In his inaugural address, Otong thanked his colleagues for their support.
He said the members had placed a big responsibility on his shoulders and solicited their cooperation to succeed in the position.
He also urged the people of the state to cooperate with the new administration to move the state forward.
