Akpabio’s nephew wins Akwa Ibom Assembly seat

Prince Ukpong Akpabio, a nephew of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, has been declared winner of the Essien Udim State Constituency seat in the state House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

The result as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC) on Sunday night, showed that Prince Akpabio, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), polled a total of 15,073 votes to defeat the candidates of APC and YPP, who scored a total of 11,057 and 7,217 votes respectively.

His uncle Godswill, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, also won the senatorial seat for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 National Assembly elections.

