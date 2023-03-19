APC campaign coordinator reportedly shot dead in Rivers

A campaign coordinator for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chisom Lennard, has been reportedly shot dead by suspected hoodlums while trying to prevent them from hijacking election materials during the governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday.

Spokesman for the state lAPC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday morning, said the political thugs opened fire on Lennard and he died on the spot.

READ ALSO:APC accuses NNPP of sharing fake election results in Kano

“Yes, it is true, our Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chisom Lennard was shot dead as he tried to stop the miscreants, dressed in police uniform, who tried to snatch election materials. They opened fire on him and killed him.

“The slaim Chisom Lennard of Ubeta community in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State was until his death at the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the Ward 10 Leader of the APC and Tonye Cole Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada West Local Council,” Eli said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now