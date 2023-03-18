APC accuses NNPP of sharing fake election results in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has accused the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of sharing fake results of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwanso, had earlier accused APC of vote-buying and rigging in the state.

The spokesman for the APC governorship campaign council in the state, Muhammad Garba, who reacted to the allegation in a statement, however, accused NNPP of sharing fake results to cover up its failure in the election.

Garba, therefore, urged the people of the state to disregard the fake results.

The statement read: “With the result of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections showing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in early lead in Kano, the party has called on its members, supporters and the public to be wary of unauthenticated election results been circulated by the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party with a view to inciting violence.

“The NNPP, apparently sensing defeat, shared the fake results to deceive the unsuspecting public that the election might have been rigged.

“We called the people in the state to await the outcome of the election from official channels and not allow themselves to be used to cause trouble.”

