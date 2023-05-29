Tinubu’s inauguration a celebration of lies and deceit – Labour Party

The Labour Party on Monday described President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration as a celebration of lies and deceits that have become the hallmark of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last few years.

Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s sixth democratically elected leader and fifth since the birth of the Fourth Republic earlier on Monday.

In his inaugural address, the president reeled out his policy direction and reaffirmed his commitment to the overall development of the country.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party added that Tinubu’s insistence that he won the February 25 election was a slap on the faces of Nigerians.

The statement read: “The Labour Party is disappointed with the inaugural speech made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today which clearly exposed the shallowness and policy incongruity that his administration, while it lasts, is hoping to bequeath Nigerians.

“But today, Nigerians were aghast with the boldness and glee with which Tinubu declared his election as fair. We consider this audacity as a slap on the faces of millions of Nigerians who voted their conscience but were robbed by a collective power of state institutions and brute bringandry unleashed on them.

“What was witnessed today was a celebration of lies and deceit, and that explains why the streets are like graveyards with no pomp and pageantry usually associated with a major feat like what we had today.

“Again, Labour Party while campaigning told Nigerians that if given the privilege to preside, we will among other things change our economy from consumption to production and we provided tangible ways we can achieve that policy.

“But listening to President Tinubu today reading a speech believed to have been penned by his team, it became obvious that we are returning to the 2015 era where we had great expectations but without any means achieving them.”

