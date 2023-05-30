Akeredolu urges Tinubu to entrench federalism, socio-economic programmes

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, has urged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the nation’s president, to follow the path of honour and establish a new constitutional system that will transform Nigeria into a truly federal state.

In a statement released on Monday, Akeredolu noted that Tinubu needed to go to work right away and avoid getting sidetracked by trivial matters because there was a lot of work to be done.

He said, “We must admonish ourselves on the need to remain focused on the socio-economic programmes for the emancipation of our people. This is not the time to gloat on the electoral victories recorded in the last general elections. It is definitely not a season for recriminations. The rhetoric, which conveys the divisive nuance of ‘we against them’ ought to have ceased with the declaration of the winners by the electoral body, INEC. This is the moment when all the new leaders must cast aside all tendencies which promote and deepen cleavages of different hues. All hands must be deployed on deck.

“The task ahead is so enormous than to warrant attending to frivolities capable of distracting the new administration. There must be conscious attempts to bring on board only those with proven capacity with regard to expertise. The President must ensure that all those who are bent on setting Nigerians on one another are neutralised. The new administration has its jobs well defined, the very first being the urgent need to assist in birthing a new constitutional order which takes into account, keenly, the principles of federalism.

“The success recorded at fixing the basic defects in the 1999 Constitution, as amended, will determine, largely, the pattern and the depth of the deliberative governance designed to achieve development. All existential issues will be addressed realistically. It is our duty to encourage the new government to tread this honourable path. The new thinking should anticipate active participation by the constituent units of the federation as coordinate partners in revenue generation and the security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

