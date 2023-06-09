Politics
Labour Party tackles new lawmakers for praising Tinubu’s intelligence
The Labour Party on Friday faulted a member of the House of Representatives from Isiuakwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Amobi Ogah, for praising President Bola Tinubu during a meeting in Abuja.
The president on Thursday met with the newly-elected Senators and members of the House of Representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of the parliament’s inauguration next Tuesday.
Ogah, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, described President Tinubu as a very “intelligent man.”
He also expressed confidence in the president’s capacity to lead the country.
The lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Obi Aguocha, was also at the briefing.
Ogah said: “Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I have never known that this man is so intelligent.”
However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh, the party said the lawmaker’s remarks were at variance with its principles and ideals.
The statement read: “The members-elect had in their different interviews said that they alongside some of their colleagues have agreed to go towards government and party decision on the zoning of the leadership of the national assembly.
“Though as newly elected lawmakers on the platform of the Labour Party, the members-elect made the utterances which are clearly within their rights as individuals as enshrined in the laws of the land. However, the party has a view quite different from what the honourable members were quoted to have said.
“As individuals, the lawmakers do not have the mandate to speak for the party and therefore cannot claim to be standing on the platform of the Labour Party to speak, giving views that are diametrically opposed to ideals for which Labour Party stands for.
“Labour Party is presently in the tribunal hoping to retrieve our mandate which was expressively given to our presidential candidate on February 25, and every testament emanating from the tribunal points to the fact that Labour Party clearly won the election but was robbed. We have remained resolute to our belief that justice will be done and so soon.
“For the records, Labour Party has nothing against the personality of President Tinubu. However, we are challenging both the process and the final outcome of the presidential election. We as a party insist that the route to His Excellency must be excellent and anything other than that amounts to a mockery of democracy.”
