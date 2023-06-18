Middle-Belt group petitions Tinubu, Gov Mutfwang, DSS over killing of 276 persons in Plateau

An advocacy group under the aegies of the Global Society for Middle-Belt Heritage (GSMH) has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and the Department of State Security Service (DSS), over recent attacks in the state by gunmen where over 276 persons were reportedly killed.

The GSMH, at a press conference in Jos on Saturday, called on the federal and state governments as well as the DSS and other security agencies to swing into immediate action to arrest perpetrators of the attacks and bring them to justice.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of the group, Jerry Datim, and Secretary, Joshua John, the GSMH noted that during the attacks, around 43 villages were invaded by the assailants who have not relented in the attacks.

The statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday morning reads in part:

“You are all aware that on the 14th of April 2023, within the transitional period in Plateau State while Governor Simon Lalong was still the Governor of Plateau State, three villages which are Murish, Jwak-Maitumbi, and Kyampus were attacked by gunmen, where six people were killed in cold blood without any provocation.

“Furthermore, on the 15th May 2023, another attack was witnessed simultaneously in thirty-nine (39) villages which are: Kantoma, Manja, Tyop, Alohom 1 and 2, Madi-Mangul, Dan-Hausa, Gaude, Kikyau, Farinkasa, Gudum, Dung-Munan, Kirana, Dungwel, Sarbot, Tukur, Gyambwas, Fungzai, Ruvwang, Kubwon, Timnanle, Mper, Danper, Chisu, Kombun, Changal, Ajing, Washna, Jwankchom, Kombili, Larkas, Kwakas, Tugun, Ndai, Jwakchan, Kuwes, Nting-Kombum, Sabon Layi, Vodni, Gongong and Mbwon, where a number of 276 persons were killed, including the recent attacks.

READ ALSO:Gunmen attack another community in Plateau, kill eight

“Thirty thousand (30,000) IDPs are scattered in Mangu, Panyam, Mangu Halle, Yilpo (Sabon Gari), in Mangu; Fan in Barkin Ladi, Maikatako and Marish in Bokkos, Bukuru in Jos-South and a lot in Jos North LGAs of Plateau State.

“We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the DSS, the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to immediately arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“We want our people to be returned to their ancestral land with immediate effect because they are agrarians farmers.

“We are also calling on interested stakeholders, those parties with interest in this conflict who don’t suffer any direct impact both short term and medium term to desist from escalating the conflict through insinuations thereby adding more salt to our injuries.

“We are equally calling on our youths not to become agents of these conflict merchants because we can fish them out easily.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now