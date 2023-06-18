Otti blames huge debt left behind by Ikpeazu for delayed payment of salaries

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti has said the delay in the payment of salaries and arrears of pensions he promised was a result of fictitious figures and numbers that could not be confirmed.

Otti, who disclosed this on Saturday while speaking at the special thanksgiving service of the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha at the Nkwoegwu Central School, in Umuahia North LGA, gave assurance that at the end of this month, confirmed salaries and arrears of pensions shall be paid.

Otti also explained that the debt left by the immediate past administration was enormous, vowing to offset it.

He however stated that he would not spend time responding to distractions and would not give excuses.

Speaking further, the governor disclosed that his full cabinet would be constituted by the end of this month, adding that setting up the cabinet would enable the government to run properly.

According to Otti, the recent inauguration of the State House of Assembly would give impetus to the effective running of the government.

He, however, lamented that Umuahia, the capital city of Abia is like a glorified village, announcing that in the next three months, his administration would begin the process of transforming the city to enhance its aesthetics, and solicited the support from all and sundry.

