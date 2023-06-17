Newly-elected Kaduna lawmaker dies 4 days after inauguration

The newly-elected lawmaker representing Chikun State Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly, Madami Garba Madami, is dead.

He died in a hospital in the state on Saturday.

The lawmaker and other members of the Assembly were inaugurated on Tuesday.

Madami was a former Commissioner for Planning and Budget in Kaduna State.

He also served as Political Adviser to the former governor of the state, the late Patrick Yakowa.

In a statement issued by Mohammed Shehu, his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Uba Sani, commiserated with the lawmaker’s immediate family and the people of Chikun Constituency on his death.

He described the deceased as a hugely respected figure who dedicated his life to peaceful coexistence in the state.

