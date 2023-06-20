News
‘I feel like a lion ready to devour Nigeria’s enemies,’ Egbetokun declares after decoration as IGP
The new Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, declared his readiness to tackle crimes in the country.
President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed the Ogun State-born Egbetokun as the acting IGP following the removal of Usman Alkali Baba from the position.
The IGP, who spoke with State House correspondents after he was decorated with the rank by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he was looking forward to his new assignment.
READ ALSO: Tinubu sacks service chiefs, IGP
The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the outgoing IGP.
Egbetokun will assume office by 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday.
He said: “I will tell you that right now, I feel like a Tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria.”
