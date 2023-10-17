Troops raid suspected IPOB camp, recover projectile launchers in Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered two locally made Artillery Projectile Launchers during a raid on the suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the combined troops of 302 Artillery and 14 Field Engineer Regiments recovered the equipment while conducting operations against terrorists on Monday.

He said the artillery weapons, armed with projectiles were seized alongside other items when troops swooped on the dissident fighters who fled in disarray and deserted their camp on sighting the advancing troops.

The spokesman added that the troops arrested one suspected member of the group and recovered 48 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, four mobile phones, one handheld communication radio, and a substance suspected to be cannabis.

