Nigerian Army probes alleged killing of driver by military personnel in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has commenced an investigation into the alleged killing of a driver simply identified as Lawal in Lagos.

The driver was allegedly killed by some men in military uniform on August 17.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lt. Col. Olabisi Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement read: “Though information into the allegation is still scanty, it is appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers, and bring them to justice, if truly they are serving soldiers.

“The Division is currently carrying out investigation in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Lagos State Command to unravel the identity of the alleged suspects and the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.”

