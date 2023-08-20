Metro
NDLEA intercepts fake $20m notes in highway ‘stop-and-search’ operation
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have discovered a fake $20 million notes during a “stop-and-search’’ operation along the Lokoja-Abaji Highway in Kogi State.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the fake currencies were recovered from a bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja.
He said the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle, Onyebuchi Nlebedim, was arrested by the operatives.
Babafemi added that a 52-year-old suspect, Jude Ndubuisi, was arrested for alleged possession of 2.2kg of methamphetamine at Kabusa village of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on August 17.
The spokesman said the suspect was earlier arrested on July 7, 2022, for being in possession of 20.75kg of Indian hemp, adding that he was on bail when he was nabbed for another drug crime.
He said: “Another raid on two notorious drug joints in the FCT – ‘Dei-Dei’ and Tora-Bora Hills, led to the recovery of 82.8kg skunk, 1.8kg Rohypnol and 1.2kg diazepam on Wednesday, August 16.
“In Osun, NDLEA operatives destroyed clusters of Indian hemp plantations measuring about 3.5 hectares (more than 7.5 tons) at Mopatedo in Ifedayo Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, August 19
“Two suspects – Sunday Otogbo (40), and Peter Makra (35), were arrested inside the Indian hemp farms.
“An additional 30kg of Indian hemp and 16.9kg of Indian hemp seeds were also recovered from the farms.”
