Entertainment
Naira Marley visits NDLEA boss, Marwa, urges youths to stop doing drugs
Controversial Nigerian street hop singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley has surprisingly joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its campaign against drug abuse in the country.
The ‘Soapy’ crooner surprisingly joined the campaign when he visited the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, at the agency’s headquarters on Thursday.
Naira Marley who announced his new partnership with the NDLEA in a video shared by the Agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, called on youths to shun drugs.
READ ALSO:Naira Marley denies Mohbad’s assault allegation, claims he was ‘high’ (VIDEO)
The singer said, ”I will like to urge my fans, the Marlians, all Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your wellbeing, let’s all stop substance abuse in every form, I have keyed into this campaign to support NDLEA to stop drugs in the streets. Please join us. It is really not good; it makes you go back into crime.”
In the video post confirming the partnership, the NDLEA spokesperson wrote; “See who’s on board @ndlea_nigeria War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it’s your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow.’’
The NDLEA on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle also confirmed the development; “Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with music star, Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...