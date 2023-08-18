Naira Marley visits NDLEA boss, Marwa, urges youths to stop doing drugs

Controversial Nigerian street hop singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley has surprisingly joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its campaign against drug abuse in the country.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner surprisingly joined the campaign when he visited the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, at the agency’s headquarters on Thursday.

Naira Marley who announced his new partnership with the NDLEA in a video shared by the Agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, called on youths to shun drugs.

The singer said, ”I will like to urge my fans, the Marlians, all Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your wellbeing, let’s all stop substance abuse in every form, I have keyed into this campaign to support NDLEA to stop drugs in the streets. Please join us. It is really not good; it makes you go back into crime.”

In the video post confirming the partnership, the NDLEA spokesperson wrote; “See who’s on board ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it’s your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow.’’

The NDLEA on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle also confirmed the development; “Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with music star, Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023.”

