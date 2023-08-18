Actress Tonto Dikeh berates NDLEA for inviting Naira Marley in campaign against drugs

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to slam the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for inviting controversial singer Naira Marley to their office.

Recall that the ‘Soapy’ crooner surprisingly joined the NDLEA in its ongoing campaign against drug abuse in the country when he visited the agency’s headquarters.

Naira Marley who announced his new partnership with the NDLEA in a video shared by the Agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, called on youths to shun drugs.

While reacting to the development, Tonto called out the NDLEA in a post on her Instagram page while questioning the rationale behind inviting the singer who promotes drugs and s3x in his songs.

The actress wrote; ‘‘I’ll unfollow now…

‘‘You guys are the most unserious set of folks. And if you come for me, I am ready!!!!

‘‘Shithole!!!! Shittier home!!!!’;” the actress added in her response to Naira Marley’s visit.

