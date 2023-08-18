Entertainment
Actress Tonto Dikeh berates NDLEA for inviting Naira Marley in campaign against drugs
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to slam the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for inviting controversial singer Naira Marley to their office.
Recall that the ‘Soapy’ crooner surprisingly joined the NDLEA in its ongoing campaign against drug abuse in the country when he visited the agency’s headquarters.
Naira Marley who announced his new partnership with the NDLEA in a video shared by the Agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, called on youths to shun drugs.
READ ALSO:Tonto Dikeh says she almost became a pastor
While reacting to the development, Tonto called out the NDLEA in a post on her Instagram page while questioning the rationale behind inviting the singer who promotes drugs and s3x in his songs.
The actress wrote; ‘‘I’ll unfollow now…
‘‘You guys are the most unserious set of folks. And if you come for me, I am ready!!!!
‘‘Shithole!!!! Shittier home!!!!’;” the actress added in her response to Naira Marley’s visit.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...