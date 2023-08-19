Actor Aki says he contemplated suicide when he was being bullied for his stunted growth (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki has disclosed how he once contemplated suicide after he was bullied for his stunted growth by his peers and adults.

Chinedu who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said he considered suicide at the age of nine but he is thankful that he didn’t give in to his thoughts.

The thespian said that there was a point when the thought of jumping off the third mainland bridge entered his mind which was brought on by bullying that sent him spiraling into sadness.

READ ALSO:Actor Chinedu Ikedieze bemoans number of people who slide into his DM to beg for help

He said; “While they were throwing all those tantrums I cried several times, it got bad o and there were times that I thought of ending it all. Thank God I didn’t do it.”

“I remember the doctor speaking to my mother and then telling me ‘What you have is stunted growth’, I saw another word, ‘growth retardation’. I was looking for the meaning of the word but first of all how to pronounce it,” Chinedu added.

See the video below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now