Entertainment
Actor, Aki, says with social media people can avoid hospitals
Nollywood actor Chindedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki has spoken about the entertaining contents on social media.
Speaking via his Instagram platform on Saturday morning, the comic actor mentioned that people should take time to read hilarious comments and have a good time while scrolling through social media.
Aki further opined that social media is much better than visiting the hospital.
Here is what he wrote:
“I wonder why people still dey get BP in this era.”
He continued, ” Just come to social media and read comments… trust me, you’ll get better without any medicare.”
