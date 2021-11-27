Actor, Aki, says with social media people can avoid hospitals

Nollywood actor Chindedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki has spoken about the entertaining contents on social media.

Speaking via his Instagram platform on Saturday morning, the comic actor mentioned that people should take time to read hilarious comments and have a good time while scrolling through social media.

READ ALSO: Actor Uche Maduagwu urges women to leave abusive relationships

Aki further opined that social media is much better than visiting the hospital.

Here is what he wrote:

“I wonder why people still dey get BP in this era.”

He continued, ” Just come to social media and read comments… trust me, you’ll get better without any medicare.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now