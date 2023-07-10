Actor Chinedu Ikedieze bemoans number of people who slide into his DM to beg for help

Talented Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known in movie circles as Aki has bemoaned the number of people who slide into his DM to beg for help.

The thespian who lamented about the development in a post on his Instagram page said that it is getting out of hand as people have turned his DM to the bank of Industry.

According to him, somebody begged him for the sum of $35,000 which is approximately twenty something million while another asked him to part with $12,000 to open a shop.

READ ALSO:Actor Nonso Diobi explains six-year break from Nollywood

‘’This is getting out of hand. How can you people turn my DM to Bank of Industry?. If I open my DM is always ‘’Oga please, please, please’ Jesus! It is too much.

‘‘The way you guys beg it is like we do not have responsibilities. If I start to share the money like that it will finish.

‘‘Imagine somebody was begging me for $35,000. That is how much in Naira? Approximately twenty something Million. Another one was asking me for $12, 000 that he wants to open a shop. The problem is even that it is not just Nigerians,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now