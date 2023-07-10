Actor Jamie Foxx spotted for the first time after suffering medical complications

Popular Hollywood actor cum musician Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first time after suffering medical complications which saw him hospitalised for weeks.

The ‘Django’ actor was spotted in a boat on the Chicago River in a video posted by TMZ on Sunday July 9, waving at cheering fans while on-board with several other guests.

Recall that the ‘Daddy Shift’ actor was shooting a film in Atlanta in the month of April when he took ill; his daughter Corinne posted on social media at the time saying: ‘‘He is already on his way to recovery’’.

READ ALSO:Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corine, shares update about her father’s health condition

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

‘‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” Corinne added in the post moments after her father was hospitalised.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now