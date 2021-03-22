Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx pays tribute to dead sister on World Down Syndrome Day | Ripples Nigeria

Several months after losing his younger sister, Deondra Dixon, Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx, has taken to social media to pay tribute to the deceased on World Down Syndrome Day.

World Down Syndrome Day is marked on March 21 every year.

The actor’s sister died in October 2020 at the age of 36.

Foxx shared a photo of his sister on Instagram and paid tribute to her.

He wrote:

“My heart, breath, and soul, I hear your laughter in the house. I hear you sliding down the stairs… my heart… my breath… my soul… I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021”

