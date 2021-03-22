Police arraigns mechanic for allegedly selling customer’s car | Ripples Nigeria

Police on Monday arraigned a 47-year-old mechanic, Bamidele Michael, at the Upper Zuba Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Michael was arraigned for allegedly selling a customer’s car without his consent.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Opaluwa Friday, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on March 8.

According to him, the complainant on March 5, gave the defendant his Nissan Almera car with registration number: EA936ABJ and N48,000 to buy new parts for the car, repair the engine, and for payment for his services.

He said the defendant, however, sold the car valued at N480,000 and kept the money.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court that he sold the car with the complainant’s consent for the sum of N150,000.

He said the complainant rejected the money when he brought it to him because it was too small and wanted his car back.

Michael insisted that he took the complainant to the buyer who gave the complainant another N100,000, bringing the total sum to N250,000, which he claimed the complainant agreed was the value of the car.

The complainant was not in court to refute the defendant’s submission and the judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case till April 30 for hearing.

