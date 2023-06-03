CUSTODY BATTLE: Angelina Jolie ‘secretly’ sold off our winery stakes as payback —Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has disclosed that his estranged wife Angelina Jolie secretly sold off a winery which they both own as payback for their ongoing child custody battle.

The popular thespian who made the disclosure per legal documents newly obtained by entertainment site, Page Six, said that Angelina Jolie plotted to sell her share of their French estate, Château Miraval, to get back at him.

Brad Pitt claims that he and Jolie agreed they would never sell their share in the $30 million property — which they bought in 2008 without the other’s approval.

He further claimed that his “vindictive” ex-wife “collaborated in secret” with Yuri Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be “kept in the dark.”

The new filings claim that Jolie “no longer wanted to sell to Pitt” in the “wake of the adverse custody ruling,” in which he was granted joint custody of their six children, a decision that was later overturned.

“Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual,” the document filed in LA Superior Court states. “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself.”

