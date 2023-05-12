Actor Jamie Foxx’s health condition getting worse, report reveals

The health condition of popular Hollywood actor cum singer Jamie Foxx (who has been hospitalised for several weeks) is getting worse according to a recent report.

The health condition of the 55-year-old Oscar award-winning actor according to a new report from Radar Online published on Thursday May 11, is getting worse.

It revealed that the actor’s family is now preparing for the worst possible outcome while it is unclear what could have changed in his health status that led to this update.

READ ALSO:Jamie Foxx speaks for first time after suffering medical complications

Recall that the ‘Daddy Shift’ actor was shooting a film in Atlanta last month when he took ill; his daughter Corinne posted on social media at the time saying: ‘‘He is already on his way to recovery’’.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

‘‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” Corinne added in the post moments after her father was hospitalised.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now