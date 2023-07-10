I was an excellent father but a woeful husband —Actor Jim Iyke (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed that he was a good father but a woeful husband to his wife which played out after the death of his mother.

The feisty actor who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that he experienced a change within himself and his persona after his mother passed away.

Jim Iyke who admitted that he was responsible for his failed marriage said that after his mother died, he put his grief into becoming a ‘proper stay-at-home dad’, completely disregarding his wife.

READ ALSO: Jim Iyke reacts to report of converting to Islam

“I have had a failed marriage, but nobody knows that. I have three kids. I caused my marriage to fail. I am not the type that would blame anybody for my mistakes. There is a saying, ‘To boss up, own up,” he said.

“I didn’t grieve all through the process of my mother’s death and burial…but by the time I started to grieve, my wife became pregnant with my first son, and I wasn’t as loving as I should be….I became an obsessive dad after my son arrived…I took all my love and care on our son and abandoned her instead. I took all my love and attention to my son and left her behind, I was an excellent father but a woeful husband.” Jim Iyke noted.

See the video

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now