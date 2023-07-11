Entertainment
Johnny Drille explains how death of Don Jazzy’s mother inspired his hit song ‘How are you my friend’
Nigerian singer John Ighodaro popularly known in music circles as Johnny Drille has explained how the death of Don Jazzy’s mother inspired his hit song titled ‘How Are You My Friend’.
The sensational musician who opened up during an interview with HipTV said that he co-wrote the song with Don Jazzy and that the song was the Mavin boss’ idea.
Speaking further, Johnny Drille stated that it was just Don Jazzy’s way of talking about it because a lot of people were reaching out to him who he hadn’t heard from in years.
“The inspiration behind ‘How Are You My Friend’ was Don Jazzy having just lost his mother like a couple of weeks prior,” he explained to Hip TV.
Johnny Drille reacts to alleged 'romantic relationship' with actress Tomi Ojo
“I guess the song was his own way of talking about it because a lot of people were reaching out to him who he hadn’t heard from in years.”
’’So, it just kind of hit him that, ‘Omo, I actually have these many pals that I have not communicated with for so long.’’
“I believe we are also living in perilous times. The economy is insane. Many folks are struggling. Many people are going through problems in their lives that they may not always feel comfortable disclosing. And I suppose that’s why people were able to connect with the song“, the musician said.
