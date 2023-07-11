Entertainment
Singer Spyro sends love message to American actress Meagan Good
Talented Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David aka Spyro has sent a love message to American actress Meagan Good.
The “Who Is Your Guy” crooner, who first slid into Good’s DM in 2021, has once again reaffirmed his undying love for the actress who shot to the limelight for her role in the film Eve’s Bayou (1997).
In a chat posted by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, two years after he first messaged the divorced actress, Spyro, professed his undying love for her and declared his readiness for them to settle down as a couple.
READ ALSO: Anita Brown reveals Davido wants her to keep her pregnancy
He acknowledged the age disparity between them but downplayed it.
“I have come again, my love. I know you don’t know me, but my love for you knows no bounds. I will always love you, Meagan. I am blown now and ready to settle down and it’s you I want before Casava starts to age.
“You might wanna say but I ain’t your age mate, but age is just a number Meagan, don’t miss out on me as I am a complete package,” Spyro wrote on Instagram.
