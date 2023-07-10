Actress Rita Edochie demands release of Nnamdi Kanu, calls out manipulative elites

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken to her social media account to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The vocal thespian who made the call in a post on her official Instagram page also used the medium to call out manipulative elites whom she accused of ‘making use of the children of the poor to cause the ongoing unrest in the south-east region.’

According to Rita Edochie, if Nnamdi Kanu is released by the Federal Government the unrest in the eastern region will cease to exist and will in turn pave the way for peace.

‘’Release Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu today and see the unrest in the South East become history. Stop playing with peoples life especially all you elites

‘‘That your children are overseas and you are using other people’s children to create unrest.

”If you are one of them your generation and generation to come will never have peace,” she wrote.

