Actress Adunni Ade recounts how her father disowned after she got pregnant in college

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has narrated how her father decided to disown her after she got pregnant out of wedlock during her time in college.

The movie star made known this while appreciating her two sons and how they have influenced her career growth.

“These past few days have been overwhelming! I remember when I found out I was pregnant with D’marion, it felt like the world came caving in on me,” she wrote.

“A whole lot happened to me. My Dad was so hurt that his first daughter was pregnant (out of wedlock, I understood ). I was a senior at college. It was the worst time of my life. All financial support was cut off!”

Ade credited her success story to her sons, revealing how they drive her to get the job done.

“These 2 miracles of mine have given me a chance to live again! My drive! My focus! All I have done! All I am! All for my Boys. Thank you D’marion. Thank you Ayden for giving me a reason to live again!” she concluded.

